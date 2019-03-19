All apartments in Newington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8068 TRIBUTARY COURT

8068 Tributary Court · No Longer Available
Location

8068 Tributary Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Many great features on cul-de-sac street just a block from the Saratoga Swim Club. 4 BRs (really), 3 Updated BAs & half bath. Hardwood main level, updated Double Pane Windows, newer kitchen cabinets, Large Rec Room, recently painted. Tenant can move out before Feb 1 if you need quick occupancy. Convenient to Ft Belvoir. Good Credit, $80K income & no more than 2 incomes used to qualify (the two lowest). No Smoking. Pets case by case. Nice neighborhood. Short walk to shopping center (grocery, pet store, restaurants, gas station, etc)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have any available units?
8068 TRIBUTARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have?
Some of 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8068 TRIBUTARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT offer parking?
No, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT has a pool.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
