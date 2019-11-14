7752 MATISSE WAY

Amenities
Cozy 2 lvl 3 Bdrm 1 Ba Townhouse in Popular Newington Station. Just Painted! MBR has large Walk In Closet. Din Rm Walks Out To Fully Fenced Backyard With Patio and Shed. Community Offers Pool and Tennis Cts. Great Location. Close to I95, FFX Cnty Pkwy, and Ft. Belvoir. Property professionally Managed by Long & Foster Property Management. Pets Case by Case Cert Funds Required With Lease. All applications to be submitted online at www.longandfoster.com. Application fees are $55 per person over the age of 18. Applicants will need to submit recent pay stubs and have a qualifying income.