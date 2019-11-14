All apartments in Newington
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

7752 MATISSE WAY

7752 Matisse Way · No Longer Available
Location

7752 Matisse Way, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Cozy 2 lvl 3 Bdrm 1 Ba Townhouse in Popular Newington Station. Just Painted! MBR has large Walk In Closet. Din Rm Walks Out To Fully Fenced Backyard With Patio and Shed. Community Offers Pool and Tennis Cts. Great Location. Close to I95, FFX Cnty Pkwy, and Ft. Belvoir. Property professionally Managed by Long & Foster Property Management. Pets Case by Case Cert Funds Required With Lease. All applications to be submitted online at www.longandfoster.com. Application fees are $55 per person over the age of 18. Applicants will need to submit recent pay stubs and have a qualifying income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 MATISSE WAY have any available units?
7752 MATISSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7752 MATISSE WAY have?
Some of 7752 MATISSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7752 MATISSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7752 MATISSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 MATISSE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7752 MATISSE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7752 MATISSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7752 MATISSE WAY offers parking.
Does 7752 MATISSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7752 MATISSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 MATISSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7752 MATISSE WAY has a pool.
Does 7752 MATISSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7752 MATISSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 MATISSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7752 MATISSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7752 MATISSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7752 MATISSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

