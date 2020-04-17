7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Three level townhouse in the sought after Saratoga section of Springfield. This property has been freshly painted and new carpets installed. It has a cozy deck off the main floor that has stairs leading to the brick patio of the fenced in back yard. There are two master suites on the top floor and an additional bedroom in the basement with a full bath. Property is in close proximity to commuter routes (20 yards to bus stop), shopping center within walking distance, extra refrigerator, upgraded kitchen with hardwood cabinets and granite counters. There are two assigned spaces in front and full sized washer and dryer.