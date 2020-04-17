All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT

7703 Bristol Square Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7703 Bristol Square Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Three level townhouse in the sought after Saratoga section of Springfield. This property has been freshly painted and new carpets installed. It has a cozy deck off the main floor that has stairs leading to the brick patio of the fenced in back yard. There are two master suites on the top floor and an additional bedroom in the basement with a full bath. Property is in close proximity to commuter routes (20 yards to bus stop), shopping center within walking distance, extra refrigerator, upgraded kitchen with hardwood cabinets and granite counters. There are two assigned spaces in front and full sized washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have any available units?
7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT offer parking?
No, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have a pool?
No, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 BRISTOL SQUARE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America