Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6907 Trestle Ct. Available 02/03/20 Charming updated 3BR Townhome with beautiful gray tones in excellent commuter location! - Sparkling home in exceptionally well condition located community w/pool & quick access to Belvoir, Wegmans, Kingstowne, Metro/VRE, & FFX Co Pkwy. Charming & move-in ready w/spacious rooms & neutral decor. Huge, open, finished basement w/sep laundry/utility room & super storage. Walk-out to patio & fenced yard backing to open treed area. Top schools. Easy commute to Everywhere. Great Value-A Gem! *AVAILABLE 2.3.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE5357401)