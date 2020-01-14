All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 6907 Trestle Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
6907 Trestle Ct.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6907 Trestle Ct.

6907 Trestle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6907 Trestle Court, Newington, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6907 Trestle Ct. Available 02/03/20 Charming updated 3BR Townhome with beautiful gray tones in excellent commuter location! - Sparkling home in exceptionally well condition located community w/pool & quick access to Belvoir, Wegmans, Kingstowne, Metro/VRE, & FFX Co Pkwy. Charming & move-in ready w/spacious rooms & neutral decor. Huge, open, finished basement w/sep laundry/utility room & super storage. Walk-out to patio & fenced yard backing to open treed area. Top schools. Easy commute to Everywhere. Great Value-A Gem! *AVAILABLE 2.3.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5357401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Trestle Ct. have any available units?
6907 Trestle Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 6907 Trestle Ct. have?
Some of 6907 Trestle Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 Trestle Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Trestle Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Trestle Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Trestle Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Trestle Ct. offer parking?
No, 6907 Trestle Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 6907 Trestle Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6907 Trestle Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Trestle Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6907 Trestle Ct. has a pool.
Does 6907 Trestle Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6907 Trestle Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Trestle Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6907 Trestle Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 Trestle Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6907 Trestle Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America