Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8674 BENT ARROW CT
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:40 AM

8674 BENT ARROW CT

8674 Bent Arrow Court · No Longer Available
Location

8674 Bent Arrow Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CLEAN SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT COMMUNITY. GREAT LOCATION! Half Bath and Laminate floors on the main level. Fenced in Backyard. Conveniently located near Parks, Golf Courses and Major Connecting Highway I-95 and the Fairfax County Parkway. Close to the new Springfield Town-Center. Take advantage of living in a great little community with all the conveniences! Please note: house has been completely repainted with brand new carpets in the bedrooms! House has also been professionally cleaned. The only thing missing is a happy tenant! Call today to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have any available units?
8674 BENT ARROW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have?
Some of 8674 BENT ARROW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8674 BENT ARROW CT currently offering any rent specials?
8674 BENT ARROW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8674 BENT ARROW CT pet-friendly?
No, 8674 BENT ARROW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT offer parking?
No, 8674 BENT ARROW CT does not offer parking.
Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8674 BENT ARROW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have a pool?
No, 8674 BENT ARROW CT does not have a pool.
Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have accessible units?
No, 8674 BENT ARROW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8674 BENT ARROW CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8674 BENT ARROW CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8674 BENT ARROW CT does not have units with air conditioning.
