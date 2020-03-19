8674 BENT ARROW CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet refrigerator

CLEAN SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT COMMUNITY. GREAT LOCATION! Half Bath and Laminate floors on the main level. Fenced in Backyard. Conveniently located near Parks, Golf Courses and Major Connecting Highway I-95 and the Fairfax County Parkway. Close to the new Springfield Town-Center. Take advantage of living in a great little community with all the conveniences! Please note: house has been completely repainted with brand new carpets in the bedrooms! House has also been professionally cleaned. The only thing missing is a happy tenant! Call today to see it.