in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Great location Newington Forest Springfield. Metro and all major access roads 95/395/495 are nearby. Home has been updated and features an updated kitchen, freshly painted and is in overall very good condition. The back yard is fenced and has a brick patio. Pets on a case-by-case basis.



Home has a washer & dryer and the community has a swimming pool. Excellent neighborhood.