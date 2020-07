Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET! End Unit w/fully Fenced Yard & Deck! This home is in a great location for commuters VRE / Fort Belvoir / Fairfax Connector Bus and has Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Washer / Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom W/Walk-In Closet plus an Additional Closet, Attic with pull downstairs for Storage, two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home. Initial lease a 14 month minimum and landlord pays HOA fees.