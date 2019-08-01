Newer Microwave and Refrigerator. Beautiful Townhouse for rent in a great community with good schools and close to DC. This home is clean and ready to be moved into. Hard wood floors tiles and carpet cover the floors of this beautiful home. You will enjoy the back yard with stairs that lead up to a large deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have any available units?
8112 PARKDALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have?
Some of 8112 PARKDALE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 PARKDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8112 PARKDALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.