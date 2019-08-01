All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 8112 PARKDALE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8112 PARKDALE COURT
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

8112 PARKDALE COURT

8112 Parkdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8112 Parkdale Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newer Microwave and Refrigerator. Beautiful Townhouse for rent in a great community with good schools and close to DC. This home is clean and ready to be moved into. Hard wood floors tiles and carpet cover the floors of this beautiful home. You will enjoy the back yard with stairs that lead up to a large deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have any available units?
8112 PARKDALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have?
Some of 8112 PARKDALE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 PARKDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8112 PARKDALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 PARKDALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT offer parking?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have a pool?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 PARKDALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 PARKDALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America