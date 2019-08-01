8112 PARKDALE COURT

Amenities

Newer Microwave and Refrigerator. Beautiful Townhouse for rent in a great community with good schools and close to DC. This home is clean and ready to be moved into. Hard wood floors tiles and carpet cover the floors of this beautiful home. You will enjoy the back yard with stairs that lead up to a large deck.