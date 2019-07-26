7433 Ridge Oak Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Ready West Springfield 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Renovated Townhome! - Well maintained large 3 level 3 bedroom 3.5 baths with hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace, large deck, and walk-out basement to patio with a fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you have three bedrooms with two newly finished renovated bathrooms with a master shower that will knock your socks off. Finished basement with Rec-room, full bath and an extra room. Open floor plan. Minutes to the Springfield Metro and 95/495/395, shopping, restaurants.



Call for more information about this upcoming property! 703-966-2232



Apply at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult online.

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Refundable pet deposit with approved pet at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com

Tenant pays all utilities.



Equal Housing Opportunity



