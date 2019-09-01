2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1

Amenities

Well cared for Townhome/Condo in Woodbridge. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Great open kitchen concept and plenty of space for entertaining. Sits in a gated community minutes from beltway 95, 10 min away from Quantico Marine Base, and walking distance from Stonebridge Potomac Center. Amenities include Rec Room, Workout Center, and Community Pool. Make this home. Call or email to schedule a viewing. Contact Jean via b_donker@verizon.net or call at 5712252780.

