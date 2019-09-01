All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:14 PM

2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1

2549 Eastbourne Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2549 Eastbourne Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
Well cared for Townhome/Condo in Woodbridge. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Great open kitchen concept and plenty of space for entertaining. Sits in a gated community minutes from beltway 95, 10 min away from Quantico Marine Base, and walking distance from Stonebridge Potomac Center. Amenities include Rec Room, Workout Center, and Community Pool. Make this home. Call or email to schedule a viewing. Contact Jean via b_donker@verizon.net or call at 5712252780.
Well cared for Townhome/Condo in Woodbridge. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Great open kitchen concept and plenty of space for entertaining. Sits in a gated community minutes from beltway 95, 10 min away from Quantico Marine Base, and walking distance from Stonebridge Potomac Center. Amenities include Rec Room, Workout Center, and Community Pool. Make this home. Contact Jean via b_donker@verizon.net or call at 5712252780.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have any available units?
2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2549 Eastbourne Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNeabsco 2 Bedroom Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Neabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia