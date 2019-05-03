All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 2531 EASTBOURNE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
2531 EASTBOURNE DR
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:06 PM

2531 EASTBOURNE DR

2531 Eastbourne Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2531 Eastbourne Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning light-filled garage end unit. This lovely home's lower level features hardwood floors, Corian counters, maple cabinets, ceramic tile in kitchen & powder room, recessed lighting, garage w/storage & remote opener. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level; the master suite boasts two walk-in closets, ceiling fan, luxury bath with large shower & double vanity sinks. Separate laundry with washer/dryer & extra storage. Enjoy spectacular Potomac Club amenities, indoor & outdoor pools & clubhouse plus 24 hour security. Super convenient location near Wegmans, Sentara Hospital, VRE & Potomac Mills. EZ access to I95, Rt-1, Belvoir, Quantico & BRAC. 3 buses to Pentagon. Owner prefers a multi-year lease. Sorry, no pets or smoking. The home is currently being painted for the new tenant. please excuse any inconvenience. WOW! Truly a gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have any available units?
2531 EASTBOURNE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have?
Some of 2531 EASTBOURNE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 EASTBOURNE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2531 EASTBOURNE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 EASTBOURNE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR offers parking.
Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR has a pool.
Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have accessible units?
No, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 EASTBOURNE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 EASTBOURNE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Neabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia