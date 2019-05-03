2531 EASTBOURNE DR

Amenities

Stunning light-filled garage end unit. This lovely home's lower level features hardwood floors, Corian counters, maple cabinets, ceramic tile in kitchen & powder room, recessed lighting, garage w/storage & remote opener. Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level; the master suite boasts two walk-in closets, ceiling fan, luxury bath with large shower & double vanity sinks. Separate laundry with washer/dryer & extra storage. Enjoy spectacular Potomac Club amenities, indoor & outdoor pools & clubhouse plus 24 hour security. Super convenient location near Wegmans, Sentara Hospital, VRE & Potomac Mills. EZ access to I95, Rt-1, Belvoir, Quantico & BRAC. 3 buses to Pentagon. Owner prefers a multi-year lease. Sorry, no pets or smoking. The home is currently being painted for the new tenant. please excuse any inconvenience. WOW! Truly a gem!