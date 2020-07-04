2516 TABOR COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ 1 car garage in Newport Community! Huge corner lot! 1.5 miles to the Marinas. Kitchen features room for a table and has sep. dining room and living room off kitchen. Lower level features rec room with wood burning fireplace and half bath, and laundry/storage room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Close to Quantico, major routes, restaurants, and shopping! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.