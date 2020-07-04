All apartments in Neabsco
2516 TABOR COURT
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

2516 TABOR COURT

2516 Tabor Court · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Tabor Court, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ 1 car garage in Newport Community! Huge corner lot! 1.5 miles to the Marinas. Kitchen features room for a table and has sep. dining room and living room off kitchen. Lower level features rec room with wood burning fireplace and half bath, and laundry/storage room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Close to Quantico, major routes, restaurants, and shopping! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 TABOR COURT have any available units?
2516 TABOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2516 TABOR COURT have?
Some of 2516 TABOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 TABOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2516 TABOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 TABOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2516 TABOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2516 TABOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2516 TABOR COURT offers parking.
Does 2516 TABOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 TABOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 TABOR COURT have a pool?
No, 2516 TABOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2516 TABOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 2516 TABOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 TABOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 TABOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 TABOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2516 TABOR COURT has units with air conditioning.
