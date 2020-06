Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Back-splash, large Deck and Patio, fenced in backyard and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining , I95, major commuter options, Quantico and Pentagon. Don't miss out.