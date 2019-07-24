2265 Kew Gardens Dr

Amenities
Military Discounted from $2350. Stunning, 3 bedroom luxury townhouse in sought after gated community of Potomac Club! Gourmet, center island kitchen w/ hardwood flooring on main Lvl, Italian marble back splash, stainless steel appliances, marble electric fireplace, 42" cabinetry & granite counters. Brand new carpet, Hunter Douglas blinds. Master suite w/ walk-in closet and spa bath with sep shower & garden tub - Bedroom level laundry w. washer & Dryer incl. Incredible Club amenities included! Access to Pool, Gym, Spa incl. Walk across the street to the Town Center.
Easy and direct access to I-95 and Route 1. 15 minute commute to Quantico MCB or FT. Belvoir; 25 minute commute to the Alexandria- Mark Center; 35 minute commute to the Pentagon; 45 minute commute to Joint Base Bolling-Anacostia and Navy Yard.
The VRE station is also located 2 miles from the house. It is about a 30min train ride to the Pentagon / DC. About a 60-90 min drive/train ride to Baltimore, Annapolis, Harpers Ferry, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and Williamsburg.
The location of this house is directly across the street from Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center which hosts a Alamo draft house dine-in movie theatre, dozen bars and restaurants, an Apple Store, Starbucks, Wegmans, and local shops. It's also less than a 5 minute drive to Potomac Mills which is the largest indoor shopping Outlet in all of Virginia. There are several microbreweries within walking distance as well.
The house also has a 1- car driveway and a finished 1-car garage and a private front-street entrance with no through traffic.