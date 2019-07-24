All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

2265 Kew Gardens Dr

2265 Kew Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Kew Gardens Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Military Discounted from $2350. Stunning, 3 bedroom luxury townhouse in sought after gated community of Potomac Club! Gourmet, center island kitchen w/ hardwood flooring on main Lvl, Italian marble back splash, stainless steel appliances, marble electric fireplace, 42" cabinetry & granite counters. Brand new carpet, Hunter Douglas blinds. Master suite w/ walk-in closet and spa bath with sep shower & garden tub - Bedroom level laundry w. washer & Dryer incl. Incredible Club amenities included! Access to Pool, Gym, Spa incl. Walk across the street to the Town Center.

Easy and direct access to I-95 and Route 1. 15 minute commute to Quantico MCB or FT. Belvoir; 25 minute commute to the Alexandria- Mark Center; 35 minute commute to the Pentagon; 45 minute commute to Joint Base Bolling-Anacostia and Navy Yard.

The VRE station is also located 2 miles from the house. It is about a 30min train ride to the Pentagon / DC. About a 60-90 min drive/train ride to Baltimore, Annapolis, Harpers Ferry, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and Williamsburg.

The location of this house is directly across the street from Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center which hosts a Alamo draft house dine-in movie theatre, dozen bars and restaurants, an Apple Store, Starbucks, Wegmans, and local shops. It's also less than a 5 minute drive to Potomac Mills which is the largest indoor shopping Outlet in all of Virginia. There are several microbreweries within walking distance as well.

The house also has a 1- car driveway and a finished 1-car garage and a private front-street entrance with no through traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have any available units?
2265 Kew Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have?
Some of 2265 Kew Gardens Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Kew Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Kew Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Kew Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr has a pool.
Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2265 Kew Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2265 Kew Gardens Dr has units with air conditioning.
