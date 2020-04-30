All apartments in Neabsco
16175 RADBURN STREET

16175 Radburn Street
Location

16175 Radburn Street, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
walk in closets
gym
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Need to save money? Excellent Private Basement Apartment in gorgeous home.. 1 BR w/ closet & egress window, additional walk-in closet w/ built-ins, private bath and washer/dryer in unit. Separate kitchenette, refrigerator & microwave, breakfast bar w/ stools plus pantry. Furnished Rec area with additional space for office/table or exercise equipment. Private entrance/exit and street parking. All utilities paid including cable. Avail June 1st....must have rental references and verifiable income. NO pets, NO smoking is non-negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16175 RADBURN STREET have any available units?
16175 RADBURN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16175 RADBURN STREET have?
Some of 16175 RADBURN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16175 RADBURN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16175 RADBURN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16175 RADBURN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 16175 RADBURN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16175 RADBURN STREET offer parking?
No, 16175 RADBURN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 16175 RADBURN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16175 RADBURN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16175 RADBURN STREET have a pool?
No, 16175 RADBURN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16175 RADBURN STREET have accessible units?
No, 16175 RADBURN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16175 RADBURN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 16175 RADBURN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16175 RADBURN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16175 RADBURN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
