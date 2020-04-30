16175 RADBURN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Need to save money? Excellent Private Basement Apartment in gorgeous home.. 1 BR w/ closet & egress window, additional walk-in closet w/ built-ins, private bath and washer/dryer in unit. Separate kitchenette, refrigerator & microwave, breakfast bar w/ stools plus pantry. Furnished Rec area with additional space for office/table or exercise equipment. Private entrance/exit and street parking. All utilities paid including cable. Avail June 1st....must have rental references and verifiable income. NO pets, NO smoking is non-negotiable.