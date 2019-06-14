All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT

16060 Imperial Eagle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16060 Imperial Eagle Court, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Tons of upgrades! Lots of space! Room to roam! Over 5,000 Square feet on almost 1/3 acre level, fenced, cul-de-sac lot close to everything. Gourmet kitchen features granite, upgraded cabinets, under cabinet lightening, recessed lights, custom pantry, built in planning desk, large island, double ovens, large island and breakfast bar. Bright breakfast/sunroom off kitchen features deck access and skylights. Main level includes an office, expanded family and dining room, butler's pantry, mud/laundry with cabinets and custom closet, and living room. Huge Master has walk in closet with custom organizers, sitting area. Enjoy the luxurious walk in shower with seamless glass and floor to ceiling upgraded tile. Bathroom also has large corner tub, raised upgraded cabinets and double sinks. Second and third bedrooms feature 1 WIC and a Jack and Jill bath. Fourth bedroom features a private bath. Basement is finished for flexible use. Enjoy a media room, rec room, game/exercise room or 5th NTC bedroom with closet. A full upgraded bath and storage area complete the walk up basement. Additional interior features include hand scraped wood flooring, extensive molding and carpentry work throughout, dual staircase with iron rod railing, speaker system, intercom, and whole house wiring. Cabinetry is all upgraded, Bathroom are all upgraded to include over sized tile and decorative Listello Tile. Enjoy the lushly landscaped level lot from the newly renovated deck. Premium lot has sprinkler system, storage shed, and is fully fenced in back. Home is close to I-95, VRE, Commuter buses/lots, Wegmans/Stonebridge Shopping Center, Potomac Mills, Alamo Drafhouse, AMC Theaters, restaurants and shopping, Leesylvania State Park, and Prince William Forest. One Dog up to 80lbs accepted with additional deposit and rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have any available units?
16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have?
Some of 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT offer parking?
No, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have a pool?
No, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Accessible Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia