16060 IMPERIAL EAGLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Tons of upgrades! Lots of space! Room to roam! Over 5,000 Square feet on almost 1/3 acre level, fenced, cul-de-sac lot close to everything. Gourmet kitchen features granite, upgraded cabinets, under cabinet lightening, recessed lights, custom pantry, built in planning desk, large island, double ovens, large island and breakfast bar. Bright breakfast/sunroom off kitchen features deck access and skylights. Main level includes an office, expanded family and dining room, butler's pantry, mud/laundry with cabinets and custom closet, and living room. Huge Master has walk in closet with custom organizers, sitting area. Enjoy the luxurious walk in shower with seamless glass and floor to ceiling upgraded tile. Bathroom also has large corner tub, raised upgraded cabinets and double sinks. Second and third bedrooms feature 1 WIC and a Jack and Jill bath. Fourth bedroom features a private bath. Basement is finished for flexible use. Enjoy a media room, rec room, game/exercise room or 5th NTC bedroom with closet. A full upgraded bath and storage area complete the walk up basement. Additional interior features include hand scraped wood flooring, extensive molding and carpentry work throughout, dual staircase with iron rod railing, speaker system, intercom, and whole house wiring. Cabinetry is all upgraded, Bathroom are all upgraded to include over sized tile and decorative Listello Tile. Enjoy the lushly landscaped level lot from the newly renovated deck. Premium lot has sprinkler system, storage shed, and is fully fenced in back. Home is close to I-95, VRE, Commuter buses/lots, Wegmans/Stonebridge Shopping Center, Potomac Mills, Alamo Drafhouse, AMC Theaters, restaurants and shopping, Leesylvania State Park, and Prince William Forest. One Dog up to 80lbs accepted with additional deposit and rent.