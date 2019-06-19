16051 Standing Eagle Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/639999f068 ---- tWelcome Home! As soon as you open up the front door you\'re greeted with a 2 story foyer. Make your way down the hall and on your left you have your formal dining room with hardwood floors. Make your way into the kitchen and you will notice granite counters, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with hardwood floors. Look to your left and you are looking into your family room with lots of windows! Right off the family room you have an office. Make your way to the upstairs where you will see the HUGE master bedroom with step up master bath! In your master bath you will have double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Make your way down the hall and you will find 3 bedrooms that share a full bath. In the basement you will have a HUGE rec room, full bathroom and a storage room. Go out the basement and you will see your yard is backing to trees! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



