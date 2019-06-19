All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 16051 Standing Eagle Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
16051 Standing Eagle Ct
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

16051 Standing Eagle Ct

16051 Standing Eagle Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16051 Standing Eagle Ct, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/639999f068 ---- tWelcome Home! As soon as you open up the front door you\'re greeted with a 2 story foyer. Make your way down the hall and on your left you have your formal dining room with hardwood floors. Make your way into the kitchen and you will notice granite counters, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with hardwood floors. Look to your left and you are looking into your family room with lots of windows! Right off the family room you have an office. Make your way to the upstairs where you will see the HUGE master bedroom with step up master bath! In your master bath you will have double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Make your way down the hall and you will find 3 bedrooms that share a full bath. In the basement you will have a HUGE rec room, full bathroom and a storage room. Go out the basement and you will see your yard is backing to trees! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

1 Years Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have any available units?
16051 Standing Eagle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have?
Some of 16051 Standing Eagle Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16051 Standing Eagle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16051 Standing Eagle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16051 Standing Eagle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct offer parking?
No, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct does not offer parking.
Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have a pool?
No, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have accessible units?
No, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16051 Standing Eagle Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16051 Standing Eagle Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Accessible Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia