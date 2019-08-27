All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 15840 MEHERRIN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
15840 MEHERRIN WAY
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

15840 MEHERRIN WAY

15840 Meherrin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15840 Meherrin Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Breakfast Area, Carpet, Combination Dining/Living, Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Walk-in Closet(s), Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Gas/Propane, Mantel(s), Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Oven/Range-Electric, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Accessibility Features: None, Door Features: Six Panel, Sliding Glass, Upper Floor Laundry,Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with soak in tub, stall shower and double vanity. The lower level is a fully finished basement with a bedroom and full bath, and large open space for recreation with second laundry room,The stunning hard wood floors on main level lead you to the bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have any available units?
15840 MEHERRIN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have?
Some of 15840 MEHERRIN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15840 MEHERRIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15840 MEHERRIN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15840 MEHERRIN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY offer parking?
No, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have a pool?
No, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have accessible units?
No, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15840 MEHERRIN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15840 MEHERRIN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNeabsco 2 Bedroom Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Neabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia