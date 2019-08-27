15840 MEHERRIN WAY

Amenities
Breakfast Area, Carpet, Combination Dining/Living, Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Walk-in Closet(s), Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Gas/Propane, Mantel(s), Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Oven/Range-Electric, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Accessibility Features: None, Door Features: Six Panel, Sliding Glass, Upper Floor Laundry,Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with soak in tub, stall shower and double vanity. The lower level is a fully finished basement with a bedroom and full bath, and large open space for recreation with second laundry room,The stunning hard wood floors on main level lead you to the bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.