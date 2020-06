Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Well maintained and ready to move townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Hardwood floor on second level and stairs. SS appliances, Granite counter-top. Kitchen opens to a good sized deck. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and vaulted ceiling. Between 5-15 minutes to major Points of Interests (VRE Station, I-95, DC Sluglines; NOVA campus; Stonebridge, Potomac Mills; Base Quantico, and Ft. Belvoir) A must see home to appreciate. Just bring your furniture.