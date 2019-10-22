15112 KENTSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

GATED COMMUNITY!***BRIGHT & OPEN 2 LEVEL Condo W/ 1CAR Attached GARAGE*** Lower Level Unit W/ REAR FACING BALCONY*** LARGE MASTER SUITE W/ TWO WALK IN CLOSETS***2nd Bedroom w/En Suite Bath***SITTING AREA ON UPPER LANDING for So Many Uses!*** Main Level w/Separate DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM W/ LARGE WINDOWS, POWDER ROOM and KITCHEN***LAUNDRY ROOM in Condo!!*** CLOSE TO COMMUTER ROUTES AND ACROSS FROM "STONEBRDGE AT POTOMAC TOWN CENTER"!*** WOW Amenities include POOLS, SAUNA, FITNESS CENTER, PARTY ROOM, Rock Climbing & more! Everything you could want in One Place! Pets are Case by Case and it's available around October 25!