14692 CROSSFIELD WAY

Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out. From the hardwood flooring to the detailed crown molding this property offers spacious rooms and a prestige kitchen. Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet and modern bathroom. Washer/Dryer on the 3rd floor with the bedrooms to make laundry day a breeze! Enjoy your morning coffee or tea overlooking the community on the balcony above your 2 car garage. This gated community has both an indoor and outdoor pool, rock climbing wall, gym and more! a tenants dream. Do not miss this opportunity.