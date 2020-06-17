All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

14692 CROSSFIELD WAY

14692 Crossfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out. From the hardwood flooring to the detailed crown molding this property offers spacious rooms and a prestige kitchen. Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet and modern bathroom. Washer/Dryer on the 3rd floor with the bedrooms to make laundry day a breeze! Enjoy your morning coffee or tea overlooking the community on the balcony above your 2 car garage. This gated community has both an indoor and outdoor pool, rock climbing wall, gym and more! a tenants dream. Do not miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

