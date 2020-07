Amenities

Majestic townhouse in exquisite gated community of Potomac Club. Granite, Hardwoods, luxury master suite and so much more. 3 BR, 3 full and 1 half baths. Gated community with world-class rec facility: indoor and outdoor pools, huge workout area, even a climbing wall! One car garage and additional parking. Close to Wegman's and many commuter options to DC, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir and more. Hurry!