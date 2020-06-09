8860 Walutes Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

Fresh & Bright 2 Bed/1 Bath, 2 Level Condo - The Renters Warehouse Presents to you this fresh and bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Split level living provides you with a large living room on the first floor, dining room, and galley kitchen with breakfast bar. The home features its own washer & dryer also located on the first floor. Two generous sized bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with an updated bathroom. This home is located in the Terrace Towne Homes of Woodlawn community and provides you with ample parking (3) parking spots for your unit, playground, and pool for your enjoyment! Water and Trash is included in the rent, tenant only pays for Electricity! Conveniently located only minutes away from Route 1, 95, and 495 makes commuting to DC or Arlington a breeze!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7b6q4fl9ag&t=143s .

Hurry, call 571-489-8134 to schedule your appointment soon, this one will not last!



(RLNE5828802)