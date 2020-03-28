All apartments in Mount Vernon
8713 BOLAND PLACE

8713 Boland Place · No Longer Available
Location

8713 Boland Place, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 4/1/2020 ! Well maintained home in cul~de~sac. Recently updated Hallway Full Bath! Hardwood floors on main level. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Screened rear porch. Master bedroom w/full bath and walk in closet. Large lower level family room with wood burning stove. Lower level has 1 bedroom. Huge lot - almost 1/2 an acre! Landlord considers pets case-by-case (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Lower level carpet is being replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

