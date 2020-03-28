8713 BOLAND PLACE

Amenities

Available 4/1/2020 ! Well maintained home in cul~de~sac. Recently updated Hallway Full Bath! Hardwood floors on main level. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Screened rear porch. Master bedroom w/full bath and walk in closet. Large lower level family room with wood burning stove. Lower level has 1 bedroom. Huge lot - almost 1/2 an acre! Landlord considers pets case-by-case (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Lower level carpet is being replaced and home will be cleaned prior to move-in.