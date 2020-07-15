All apartments in Mount Vernon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:34 PM

8630 WOODWARD AVENUE

8630 Woodward Avenue · (703) 922-4010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8630 Woodward Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious home is in the beautiful Mt. Vernon area. It is within close proximity to the Historic home of George Washington, the local high school and elementary school. The main entrance walks into a spacious foyer with 2 coat closets. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently renovated featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances with an icemaker and water dispenser in the fridge. There is also a pantry closet. There are wood floors and tile throughout. The main floor has a laundry area, main level bedroom and spacious living room. The upper floor offers large bedrooms that can fit a king size bed comfortably, large closets and ceiling fans. There is a hall and master bath linen closet. The den/office area has a cedar lined closet. Outside the home has a swing in the front yard, a driveway that can fit 3 vehicles and a large backyard. There is also a side entrance with a small deck directly into the kitchen. Lawn care, trash and recycling is included in the lease. The basement apartment is occupied. and has a separate entrance. The commute to Ft. Belvoir is 3 miles. It is also close to the interstate highways, GW Parkway, Regan Airport, Metro and Amtrak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have any available units?
8630 WOODWARD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have?
Some of 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8630 WOODWARD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8630 WOODWARD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
