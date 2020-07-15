8630 WOODWARD AVENUE

Amenities

This spacious home is in the beautiful Mt. Vernon area. It is within close proximity to the Historic home of George Washington, the local high school and elementary school. The main entrance walks into a spacious foyer with 2 coat closets. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently renovated featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances with an icemaker and water dispenser in the fridge. There is also a pantry closet. There are wood floors and tile throughout. The main floor has a laundry area, main level bedroom and spacious living room. The upper floor offers large bedrooms that can fit a king size bed comfortably, large closets and ceiling fans. There is a hall and master bath linen closet. The den/office area has a cedar lined closet. Outside the home has a swing in the front yard, a driveway that can fit 3 vehicles and a large backyard. There is also a side entrance with a small deck directly into the kitchen. Lawn care, trash and recycling is included in the lease. The basement apartment is occupied. and has a separate entrance. The commute to Ft. Belvoir is 3 miles. It is also close to the interstate highways, GW Parkway, Regan Airport, Metro and Amtrak.