Mount Vernon, VA
8625 CURTIS AVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

8625 CURTIS AVE

8625 Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8625 Curtis Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
PLEASE TAKE YOUR SHOES OFF WHEN ENTERING. THAN YOU! Lovely split-foyer single-family home with beautiful hardwood floors on the main level on a quiet street. 3 updated/renovated full bathrooms, 2 on the upper (main) level and one on the lower level. 4 bedrooms, three on main level including master with en-suite bathroom. Lower level bedroom is very large with two closets. Kitchen opened to living area with custom walnut built-in cabinets and breakfast bar with two stools included. Primary kitchen counters are Corian. Lower level has a large family room with wood-burning fireplace, sitting area with built-in bookcases, full upgraded bathroom, large 4th bedroom and utility/laundry/workroom with washer/dryer included. This property has a large fenced backyard with patio table and 4 chairs, umbrella, and gas grill. Paved driveway with off-street parking for two cars. Additional parking area on the street in front of the house for two more cars. Private trash & recycling pickup included with rent. Near Mount Vernon, EZ commute to Ft. Belvoir and immediate Metro DC area. Walking distance to local FFX Co. schools. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com search VAFX1108568

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

