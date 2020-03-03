8625 CURTIS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

PLEASE TAKE YOUR SHOES OFF WHEN ENTERING. THAN YOU! Lovely split-foyer single-family home with beautiful hardwood floors on the main level on a quiet street. 3 updated/renovated full bathrooms, 2 on the upper (main) level and one on the lower level. 4 bedrooms, three on main level including master with en-suite bathroom. Lower level bedroom is very large with two closets. Kitchen opened to living area with custom walnut built-in cabinets and breakfast bar with two stools included. Primary kitchen counters are Corian. Lower level has a large family room with wood-burning fireplace, sitting area with built-in bookcases, full upgraded bathroom, large 4th bedroom and utility/laundry/workroom with washer/dryer included. This property has a large fenced backyard with patio table and 4 chairs, umbrella, and gas grill. Paved driveway with off-street parking for two cars. Additional parking area on the street in front of the house for two more cars. Private trash & recycling pickup included with rent. Near Mount Vernon, EZ commute to Ft. Belvoir and immediate Metro DC area. Walking distance to local FFX Co. schools. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com search VAFX1108568