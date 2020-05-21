8402 RADFORD AVE

Amenities

Extremely rare brand new home for rent in prime Mount Vernon location! 4 finished levels with 4 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Huge finished loft and basement each with their own full bath allows for maximum flexibility of living space! Special features include: excellent flow through main level including kitchen open to family room, economical gas heat, hot water, cooking, & family room fireplace. High end kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new appliances, 4 bedrooms on upper level with 3 full baths including jaw dropping master suite, laundry on bedroom level, and garage parking for 2 cars. New home living at an incredible reasonable rate! This one won't last long!!! *tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. *Pet deposit additional $500 if owner allows your type of pet.