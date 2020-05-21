All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 8402 RADFORD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
8402 RADFORD AVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

8402 RADFORD AVE

8402 Radford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8402 Radford Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Extremely rare brand new home for rent in prime Mount Vernon location! 4 finished levels with 4 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Huge finished loft and basement each with their own full bath allows for maximum flexibility of living space! Special features include: excellent flow through main level including kitchen open to family room, economical gas heat, hot water, cooking, & family room fireplace. High end kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new appliances, 4 bedrooms on upper level with 3 full baths including jaw dropping master suite, laundry on bedroom level, and garage parking for 2 cars. New home living at an incredible reasonable rate! This one won't last long!!! *tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. *Pet deposit additional $500 if owner allows your type of pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 RADFORD AVE have any available units?
8402 RADFORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 8402 RADFORD AVE have?
Some of 8402 RADFORD AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 RADFORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8402 RADFORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 RADFORD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8402 RADFORD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8402 RADFORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8402 RADFORD AVE offers parking.
Does 8402 RADFORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 RADFORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 RADFORD AVE have a pool?
No, 8402 RADFORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8402 RADFORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 8402 RADFORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 RADFORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 RADFORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 RADFORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 RADFORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places
Mount Vernon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America