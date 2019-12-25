All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
8343 BOUND BROOK LANE
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

8343 BOUND BROOK LANE

8343 Bound Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8343 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted inside & out, new kitchen s/s appl. floors refinished, Vacant & and ready. Great community & home. Pls. Make checks payable to CSM property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have any available units?
8343 BOUND BROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have?
Some of 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8343 BOUND BROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places
Mount Vernon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America