Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8343 BOUND BROOK LANE
8343 Bound Brook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8343 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted inside & out, new kitchen s/s appl. floors refinished, Vacant & and ready. Great community & home. Pls. Make checks payable to CSM property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have any available units?
8343 BOUND BROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Vernon, VA
.
What amenities does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have?
Some of 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8343 BOUND BROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon
.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8343 BOUND BROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
