8333 Hunter Murphy Circle

Amenities
Beautiful updated townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Please note, property is unfurnished and pictures with furniture are provided to showcase the use of the space. Amenities include: central air and heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, and dishwasher, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, and assigned parking. Minutes from Fort Belvoir and 5 miles from Huntington Metro station. No utilities included. Pet friendly (case by case with $300 pet deposit). Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Multiple year lease available with discounted monthly rent. Please contact Biniam or Bety Idriss at 703-999-2383 or 202-770-7920 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.