Mount Vernon, VA
8333 Hunter Murphy Circle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

8333 Hunter Murphy Circle

8333 Hunter Murphy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8333 Hunter Murphy Circle, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful updated townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Please note, property is unfurnished and pictures with furniture are provided to showcase the use of the space. Amenities include: central air and heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, and dishwasher, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, and assigned parking. Minutes from Fort Belvoir and 5 miles from Huntington Metro station. No utilities included. Pet friendly (case by case with $300 pet deposit). Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Multiple year lease available with discounted monthly rent. Please contact Biniam or Bety Idriss at 703-999-2383 or 202-770-7920 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have any available units?
8333 Hunter Murphy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have?
Some of 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8333 Hunter Murphy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle offers parking.
Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have a pool?
No, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have accessible units?
No, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8333 Hunter Murphy Circle has units with air conditioning.

