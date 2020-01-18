8322 Hunter Murphy Circle, Mount Vernon, VA 22309 Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
LARGE WELL MAINTAINED END TOWNHOME JUST OFF RICHMOND HGWY/ HUGE EAT-IN KIT W/GLASS DOORS TO PRIVATE FENCED DECKED REAR YARD/ 2ND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM AND 1ST MASTER SUITE/BATH/ ENORMOUS 3RD FLOOR (ENTIRE FLOOR) 2ND MASTER SUITE/EXQUISITE BATH W/ SEP SHOWER AND SOAKER TUB-NO SMOKING- 1 SM PET CASE BY CASE- MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
