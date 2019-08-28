5504 OLD MILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED!!! 4 BR, 2.5 BA SFH with HUGE GARAGE (800 SQ FT), which sits on 1/2 acre in Mt. Vernon across from the Mt. Vernon Country Club Golf Course. Less than <1 mile away from the entrance to FT. BELVOIR. Kitchen beautifully renovated, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island with cabinets. Bathrooms completely NEW! Finishings, vanities, and the basement bathroom has a gorgeous frameless glass shower. Energy efficient Carrier Electric Heating and Air-conditioning units with energy efficient windows. Gas Generator provided. Washer Dryer. Great yard, large patio, completely fenced in for children and pets. A MUST SEE!! AVAILABLE NOW!!