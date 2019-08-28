All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 5504 OLD MILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
5504 OLD MILL ROAD
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

5504 OLD MILL ROAD

5504 Old Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5504 Old Mill Road, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED!!! 4 BR, 2.5 BA SFH with HUGE GARAGE (800 SQ FT), which sits on 1/2 acre in Mt. Vernon across from the Mt. Vernon Country Club Golf Course. Less than <1 mile away from the entrance to FT. BELVOIR. Kitchen beautifully renovated, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island with cabinets. Bathrooms completely NEW! Finishings, vanities, and the basement bathroom has a gorgeous frameless glass shower. Energy efficient Carrier Electric Heating and Air-conditioning units with energy efficient windows. Gas Generator provided. Washer Dryer. Great yard, large patio, completely fenced in for children and pets. A MUST SEE!! AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have any available units?
5504 OLD MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have?
Some of 5504 OLD MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 OLD MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5504 OLD MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 OLD MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 OLD MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5504 OLD MILL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 BedroomsMount Vernon Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mount Vernon Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Vernon Pet Friendly Places
Mount Vernon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VAForest Glen, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America