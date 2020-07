5501 TEAK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A LARGE 5 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH COMPLETE UPGRADES THROUGHOUT YOU HAVE FOUND THE RIGHT HOUSE. NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS THROUGHOUT IN THE KITCHEN AND ALL BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL / NEWLY PAINTED CABINETS. NEW DOUBLE OVENS. ISLAND WITH COOK TOP. PLENTY OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE WITH A BUTLERS PANTRY. NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING. COMPLETELY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. NEW TILE FLOORING. LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE AND FRENCH DOORS TO THE NEWLY STAINED DECK WITH A FANTASTIC VIEW ... PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING . BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM IS EQUALLY AS LARGE WITH BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES AND A WET BAR FOR EVEN MORE ENTERTAINING. MASTER HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH A SECOND CLOSET ON THE SIDE. MASTER BATHROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH TWO VANITIES. NICE SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER SPACIOUS BATH JUST DOWN THE HALL FROM THE MASTER BEDROOM. WASHER AND DRYER ON THE BEDROOM LEVEL. BASEMENT HAS TWO EXTRA LARGE BONUS ROOMS TO USE AS STORAGE OR A DEN AS WELL AS A FULL BATHROOM. YOU NEED TO SEE THIS HOUSE TO REALLY APPRECIATE ALL THAT IS OFFERED. $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY. PETS/CASE BY CASE WITH $500.00 PET DEPOSIT.