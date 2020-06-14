All apartments in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, VA
4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE

4425 Neptune Drive · No Longer Available
Mount Vernon
Location

4425 Neptune Drive, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
Welcome home to the river oriented community of Yacht Haven Estates. This large lush .50 acre lot is just a short stroll to the Potomac River. Inside this 2 level ranch style home you will find the open floorplan and updates you desire. Main level has a large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances and is adjacent to the open dining and living areas. Warm wood flooring and plenty of windows provide natural light and scenic vistas of the backyard and streetscape. The gas fireplace will be sure to thrill for relaxing winter nights watching movies. The main level also has 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms with custom tile and modern designer finishes. Convenient mudroom/pantry, workout space provides access to the backyard and large patio. Downstairs, you will find a walkup basement with large recreation room, second fireplace (conveys as-is), bar area and 1/2 bath. This level also has a large laundry space and storage room which is perfect for hobbies. The basement has an entrance to the huge backyard with mature landscaping. Pets are allowed upon approval. Just minutes from Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon and the GW Parkway with some of the area's best hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have any available units?
4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have?
Some of 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
