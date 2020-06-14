4425 NEPTUNE DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome home to the river oriented community of Yacht Haven Estates. This large lush .50 acre lot is just a short stroll to the Potomac River. Inside this 2 level ranch style home you will find the open floorplan and updates you desire. Main level has a large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances and is adjacent to the open dining and living areas. Warm wood flooring and plenty of windows provide natural light and scenic vistas of the backyard and streetscape. The gas fireplace will be sure to thrill for relaxing winter nights watching movies. The main level also has 4 bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms with custom tile and modern designer finishes. Convenient mudroom/pantry, workout space provides access to the backyard and large patio. Downstairs, you will find a walkup basement with large recreation room, second fireplace (conveys as-is), bar area and 1/2 bath. This level also has a large laundry space and storage room which is perfect for hobbies. The basement has an entrance to the huge backyard with mature landscaping. Pets are allowed upon approval. Just minutes from Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon and the GW Parkway with some of the area's best hiking and biking trails.