3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Two zoned HVAC system, 3 car garage, walk-out lower level with full kitchen Home shows beautifully, meticulously maintained. Home has been virtually staged to show furniture options, and check out both virtual tours in the listing. Lease options start at 24, 30, 36, and 48 month terms available. The unit is turn key, and move in today! Accepting applications now.