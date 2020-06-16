All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, VA
/
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE

3713 Washington Woods Drive · (202) 765-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level. Two zoned HVAC system, 3 car garage, walk-out lower level with full kitchen Home shows beautifully, meticulously maintained. Home has been virtually staged to show furniture options, and check out both virtual tours in the listing. Lease options start at 24, 30, 36, and 48 month terms available. The unit is turn key, and move in today! Accepting applications now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 2 BedroomsMount Vernon 3 Bedrooms
Mount Vernon Apartments with BalconiesMount Vernon Apartments with Parking
Mount Vernon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDClinton, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity