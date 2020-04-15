3459 Little Hunting Creek Dr G

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Renovated Garage MIL Apartment - Property Id: 153157



Furnished Mother in Law suite with full size refrigerator/freezer, microwave, coffee pot, countertop oven - queen size bed, couch, table with two chairs, spacious shower, PRIVATE entrance and patio. PRIVATE bath. OFF Street parking for one car included. Nice, quiet neighborhood near Mount Vernon. Single occupancy only - no smoking. Utilities included. Very friendly neighbors.

Closest metro station - Huntington

There are no laundry hookups in this apartment, however, there are several nearby laundromats. Walking distance to 7-11 and Richmond Hwy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153157

Property Id 153157



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5673945)