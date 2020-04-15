All apartments in Mount Vernon
3459 Little Hunting Creek Dr G
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

3459 Little Hunting Creek Dr G

3459 Little Hunting Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3459 Little Hunting Creek Drive, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Renovated Garage MIL Apartment - Property Id: 153157

Furnished Mother in Law suite with full size refrigerator/freezer, microwave, coffee pot, countertop oven - queen size bed, couch, table with two chairs, spacious shower, PRIVATE entrance and patio. PRIVATE bath. OFF Street parking for one car included. Nice, quiet neighborhood near Mount Vernon. Single occupancy only - no smoking. Utilities included. Very friendly neighbors.
Closest metro station - Huntington
There are no laundry hookups in this apartment, however, there are several nearby laundromats. Walking distance to 7-11 and Richmond Hwy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153157
Property Id 153157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

