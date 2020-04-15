3459 Little Hunting Creek Dr G

Amenities
Renovated Garage MIL Apartment - Property Id: 153157
Furnished Mother in Law suite with full size refrigerator/freezer, microwave, coffee pot, countertop oven - queen size bed, couch, table with two chairs, spacious shower, PRIVATE entrance and patio. PRIVATE bath. OFF Street parking for one car included. Nice, quiet neighborhood near Mount Vernon. Single occupancy only - no smoking. Utilities included. Very friendly neighbors.
Closest metro station - Huntington
There are no laundry hookups in this apartment, however, there are several nearby laundromats. Walking distance to 7-11 and Richmond Hwy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153157
No Pets Allowed
