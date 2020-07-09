All apartments in Moorefield Station
The Point at Ashburn
The Point at Ashburn

22555 Leanne Ter · (703) 293-5080
Rent Special
Tour and Lease Special! $750 off on selected floor plans for move ins by 07/31/2020! You must lease within 48 hours of your first initial tour to qualify!
Location

22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,440

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,460

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,470

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,708

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,793

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,793

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Ashburn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
game room
hot tub
key fob access
media room
yoga
Discover both style and comfort at The Point at Ashburn. Offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Ashburn, Virginia, our luxury community will make you feel right at home while providing you with the amenities that perfectly fit your lifestyle. Incorporate chic elegance and mindful design into your living space with custom accents, distinct features and private balconies. Plus, take advantage of our resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and outdoor veranda. At The Point at Ashburn, you are exactly where you need to be with easy access to major highways and the area's best shopping and dining with walking distance from your front door. See for yourself all that we have to offer by scheduling a virtual tour. Simply contact us and one of our leasing team members will be in touch to set up a tour experience that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $5/month. 1 Bedrooms receive 1 free parking space, 2 Bedrooms receive 2 free parking spaces. Additional spaces are $75.00 per month and assigned spaces are $25.00 per month. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Ashburn have any available units?
The Point at Ashburn has 27 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Ashburn have?
Some of The Point at Ashburn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Ashburn currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Ashburn is offering the following rent specials: Tour and Lease Special! $750 off on selected floor plans for move ins by 07/31/2020! You must lease within 48 hours of your first initial tour to qualify!
Is The Point at Ashburn pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Ashburn is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Ashburn offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Ashburn offers parking.
Does The Point at Ashburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Ashburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Ashburn have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Ashburn has a pool.
Does The Point at Ashburn have accessible units?
No, The Point at Ashburn does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Ashburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Ashburn has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Ashburn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Ashburn has units with air conditioning.
