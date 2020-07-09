Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse game room hot tub key fob access media room yoga

Discover both style and comfort at The Point at Ashburn. Offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Ashburn, Virginia, our luxury community will make you feel right at home while providing you with the amenities that perfectly fit your lifestyle. Incorporate chic elegance and mindful design into your living space with custom accents, distinct features and private balconies. Plus, take advantage of our resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and outdoor veranda. At The Point at Ashburn, you are exactly where you need to be with easy access to major highways and the area's best shopping and dining with walking distance from your front door. See for yourself all that we have to offer by scheduling a virtual tour. Simply contact us and one of our leasing team members will be in touch to set up a tour experience that works best for you.