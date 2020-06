Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2 LEVEL CONDO CLOSE TO DULLES TOLL ROAD AND 28! MAIN LEVEL HAS OPEN LIVING ROOM ADJOINING UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! DOUBLE SINK IN ISLAND WITH BAR FOR CASUAL DINING! GAS STOVE! HALF BATH! EASY ACCESS TO ONE CAR GARAGE! UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING A LARGE MASTER WITH 2 CLOSETS AND UPGRADED BATHROOM! LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL! SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, GROCERIES AND MORE MINUTES AWAY! WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.