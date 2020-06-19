43807 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible garage hot tub

Rarely Avail Dylan Model, Designer Owned Luxury Brick Garage Townhome Style Condo,3 Beds 2.5 Baths w/almost 2700 sq ft in Ashburn, Updated w/Gleaming Hardwood Floors, State of the Art Kitchen w/ Granite Counters,Ge Profile Appliances, Double Oven, Cherry Cabs, Sep Dining w/Column Details Owners Suite w/Spa Shower.Freshly Painted and Newly Carpeted ! Like New Awaiting your designer touches... all it needs is you Enjoy Treelined view. Enjoy Small Water view of (Pond) while you drink your beverage on the backyard deck!!! Close to Future Silverline Metro Won't last!