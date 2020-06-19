43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Conveniently located off of Loudoun County Parkway and 267AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JANUARY 2019.AMAZING Luxury 3 Bed and 2.5 Bath Condo in sought after Brambleton, Kitchen w/ Granite, SS Appliances, Built in Microwave, 42" Cabinets, Hardwood in living/Dining/family and kitchen, Painted, Carpet in Bedrooms, Full Size Washer/Dryer/Laundry room. Send me your number if you are interested to view the property.Beautiful spacious 2 level top floor unit, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bath.- Gourmet kitchen w/granite & high-end SS appliances- Conveniently located off of Loudoun County Parkway and 267- Minutes from Route 28 and Route 7- Balcony off kitchen- Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and luxury bathroom- Water & sewer incl.in rent- 1 car garage attached and plenty of street parking - Walk to future Metro station...PLEASE CALL OWNER RAJU @ 703-801-5334