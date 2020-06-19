All apartments in Moorefield Station
Find more places like 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorefield Station, VA
/
43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

43789 Kingston Station Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorefield Station
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43789 Kingston Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Conveniently located off of Loudoun County Parkway and 267AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JANUARY 2019.AMAZING Luxury 3 Bed and 2.5 Bath Condo in sought after Brambleton, Kitchen w/ Granite, SS Appliances, Built in Microwave, 42" Cabinets, Hardwood in living/Dining/family and kitchen, Painted, Carpet in Bedrooms, Full Size Washer/Dryer/Laundry room. Send me your number if you are interested to view the property.Beautiful spacious 2 level top floor unit, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bath.- Gourmet kitchen w/granite & high-end SS appliances- Conveniently located off of Loudoun County Parkway and 267- Minutes from Route 28 and Route 7- Balcony off kitchen- Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and luxury bathroom- Water & sewer incl.in rent- 1 car garage attached and plenty of street parking - Walk to future Metro station...PLEASE CALL OWNER RAJU @ 703-801-5334

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have any available units?
43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43789 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms
Moorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Pet Friendly Places
Moorefield Station Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia