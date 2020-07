Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Single family size end unit townhouse in great location! Short walk to grocery store (4 min/0.2 miles), minutes to greenway. 1 mile to future silver line metro stop, 4 BR/4 BA + 2 Dens, gourmet kitchen with granite, hardwood floors, tons of storage, walk in closets, community pool and more! Across from beautiful community park. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent! Must See! Long term lease only (3+ years). No pets & no smoking.