22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER

Amenities
Luxury NV model with two car garages , 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This town home in an upcoming community ( Westmoore at Moorfield ) you will have it all the location ( it will be short distance to the up coming metro). Luxury and the spacious home, welcoming foyer on the entrance level with a bedroom a full bath and rear two car garages. Main level has formal living , formal dining, family room half bath and an open gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets appliances and counter tops.... Upper level features a massive master suite with two walk-in closets ,luxury master bath has an upgraded stand-in shower and a Jacuzzi ....Two more spacious bedrooms with a hall full bath. Upper level Laundry room...Never been rented...