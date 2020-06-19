All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:24 AM

22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER

22508 Massachusetts Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22508 Massachusetts Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury NV model with two car garages , 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This town home in an upcoming community ( Westmoore at Moorfield ) you will have it all the location ( it will be short distance to the up coming metro). Luxury and the spacious home, welcoming foyer on the entrance level with a bedroom a full bath and rear two car garages. Main level has formal living , formal dining, family room half bath and an open gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets appliances and counter tops.... Upper level features a massive master suite with two walk-in closets ,luxury master bath has an upgraded stand-in shower and a Jacuzzi ....Two more spacious bedrooms with a hall full bath. Upper level Laundry room...Never been rented...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have any available units?
22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have?
Some of 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER currently offering any rent specials?
22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER pet-friendly?
No, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER offer parking?
Yes, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER offers parking.
Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have a pool?
No, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER does not have a pool.
Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have accessible units?
No, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER does not have accessible units.
Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 22508 MASSACHUSETTS TER does not have units with air conditioning.

