22293 CORNERSTONE CROSSING TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

New Amazon HQ only 17miles from this brand new home next to New Ashburn metro station!!South facing. Motivated seller. We will look at all offers! Stunning end unit townhome with ROOF TOP TERRACE. Famous METRO living community. Check out upcoming half billion dollar Microsoft smart town center right next to this community that will be major value changer together with upcoming metro just minutes from your home. ALL BRICK and facing beautiful neighborhood landscaped park. This is premium lot with view and privacy of open green space. This home is all you need and the only community next to New Ashburn Metro station. Never lived in and ready for you to make it your own home! Tons of upgrades and natural light reflecting through entire home. This 5 bedroom home is perfect for a family or/and entertaining! If you have pets, this will be a perfect place and easy access to the common area. The metro station next door makes it an easy commute to Reston, Tysons, Alexandria and DC. Enjoy the luxury, convenience, vibrant life style and the prestige of Loudoun County Schools. The original owner closed this Nov. 30th, but due to the move decided to sell. Never lived in and all builders warranty transfers.