All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 4827 BENECIA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
4827 BENECIA LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

4827 BENECIA LANE

4827 Benecia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4827 Benecia Lane, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
One of the largest units in Lakecrest is available for lease. End unit backing to trees with fully fenced rear yard. Front door enters main level living room, bright with large bay window and hardwoods. Floorplan flows to formal dining room with chandelier and window paneled sliding glass door to rear deck. Deck descends to patio and ample, semi-private outdoor space. Modern galley style kitchen overlooks dining room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white to-ceiling cabinets. Additional breakfast room adjacent to kitchen looks over rear yard and offers additional entertaining or eating space. Upper level features gorgeous and expanded master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional, carpeted bedrooms and a full hallway bath complete upper level. Extended lower level features a full bath, laundry room, spacious family room and den. Neighbors recommend well kept playground in neighborhood. Groceries, restaurants, library within 1 mile at Lake Montclair Center. Located a few exits past Quantico and close to 2 commuter lots, to park and ride into the city. Lakecrest subdivision conveniently placed between a shopping center, Prince William Forest Park and Lake Montclair. There is a trail on Dumfries Road that goes to Manassas, great for walking, running or biking. Fair rent, move in ready and easy commuter access to I-95, Routes 1 and 234. ******TO RENT THIS PROPERTY YOU MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORES ABOVE 650; INCOME NEEDS TO BE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT MONTHLY ($5,850 GROSS); PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. AVAILABLE 1 JULY******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 BENECIA LANE have any available units?
4827 BENECIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4827 BENECIA LANE have?
Some of 4827 BENECIA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 BENECIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4827 BENECIA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 BENECIA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4827 BENECIA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4827 BENECIA LANE offer parking?
No, 4827 BENECIA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4827 BENECIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4827 BENECIA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 BENECIA LANE have a pool?
No, 4827 BENECIA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4827 BENECIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 4827 BENECIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 BENECIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4827 BENECIA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4827 BENECIA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4827 BENECIA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia