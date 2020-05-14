4827 BENECIA LANE

Amenities

One of the largest units in Lakecrest is available for lease. End unit backing to trees with fully fenced rear yard. Front door enters main level living room, bright with large bay window and hardwoods. Floorplan flows to formal dining room with chandelier and window paneled sliding glass door to rear deck. Deck descends to patio and ample, semi-private outdoor space. Modern galley style kitchen overlooks dining room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and white to-ceiling cabinets. Additional breakfast room adjacent to kitchen looks over rear yard and offers additional entertaining or eating space. Upper level features gorgeous and expanded master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional, carpeted bedrooms and a full hallway bath complete upper level. Extended lower level features a full bath, laundry room, spacious family room and den. Neighbors recommend well kept playground in neighborhood. Groceries, restaurants, library within 1 mile at Lake Montclair Center. Located a few exits past Quantico and close to 2 commuter lots, to park and ride into the city. Lakecrest subdivision conveniently placed between a shopping center, Prince William Forest Park and Lake Montclair. There is a trail on Dumfries Road that goes to Manassas, great for walking, running or biking. Fair rent, move in ready and easy commuter access to I-95, Routes 1 and 234. ******TO RENT THIS PROPERTY YOU MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORES ABOVE 650; INCOME NEEDS TO BE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT MONTHLY ($5,850 GROSS); PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. AVAILABLE 1 JULY******