All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15393 Autumn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15393 Autumn Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

15393 Autumn Lane

15393 Autumn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15393 Autumn Lane, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15393 Autumn Lane Available 07/06/20 MONTCLAIR - BEAUTIFUL!- CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Beautiful home in Montclair community with excellent schools and great neighbors. House is located in friendly culdesac across from Henderson Elementary and 1/2 block from Pentagon commuter bus stop. Open floor plan allows for great family living. Hardwood floors run throughout the living room and dining room. Spacious master suite easily fits king size bedroom set. Master bath offers soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet with cedar wood walls. All bedrooms include deep closets with plenty of storage space. Finished basement provides extra living space with large storage area. Double car garage and fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3077496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15393 Autumn Lane have any available units?
15393 Autumn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15393 Autumn Lane have?
Some of 15393 Autumn Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15393 Autumn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15393 Autumn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15393 Autumn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15393 Autumn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15393 Autumn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15393 Autumn Lane offers parking.
Does 15393 Autumn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15393 Autumn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15393 Autumn Lane have a pool?
No, 15393 Autumn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15393 Autumn Lane have accessible units?
No, 15393 Autumn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15393 Autumn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15393 Autumn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15393 Autumn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15393 Autumn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia