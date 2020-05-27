Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15393 Autumn Lane Available 07/06/20 MONTCLAIR - BEAUTIFUL!- CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Beautiful home in Montclair community with excellent schools and great neighbors. House is located in friendly culdesac across from Henderson Elementary and 1/2 block from Pentagon commuter bus stop. Open floor plan allows for great family living. Hardwood floors run throughout the living room and dining room. Spacious master suite easily fits king size bedroom set. Master bath offers soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet with cedar wood walls. All bedrooms include deep closets with plenty of storage space. Finished basement provides extra living space with large storage area. Double car garage and fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE3077496)