All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15089 Mill Spring Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15089 Mill Spring Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15089 Mill Spring Dr

15089 Mill Spring Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15089 Mill Spring Dr, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/056f72d018 ----
Welcome Home! End unit 3 level townhouse in Montclair! Main level features eat in kitchen with separate dining room with step down living room. Exit the back door to the large back deck backing to trees! Upper level features large master bedroom with attached full bath. Another big bedroom with full spare bath. Basement features rec room with storage room and walk out level to your custom back patio. New carpet to be installed in basement rec room! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Dryer
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have any available units?
15089 Mill Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have?
Some of 15089 Mill Spring Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15089 Mill Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15089 Mill Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15089 Mill Spring Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15089 Mill Spring Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr offer parking?
No, 15089 Mill Spring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15089 Mill Spring Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 15089 Mill Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 15089 Mill Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15089 Mill Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15089 Mill Spring Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15089 Mill Spring Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia