15089 Mill Spring Dr

Welcome Home! End unit 3 level townhouse in Montclair! Main level features eat in kitchen with separate dining room with step down living room. Exit the back door to the large back deck backing to trees! Upper level features large master bedroom with attached full bath. Another big bedroom with full spare bath. Basement features rec room with storage room and walk out level to your custom back patio. New carpet to be installed in basement rec room! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



