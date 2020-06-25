9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All brick home & renovated throughout, great condition! 4 bedroom 3.5 baths, over 2000sqft finished living area, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast table space in kitchen, all baths/windows/HVAC updated recent years, hardwood floors, deck and fully fenced yard with patio, fully finished basement with bedroom, full bath and recreation room and fireplace. WALK TO METRO! 2 assigned parking. Pets case by case, $400/pet deposit. Available June 4. Appointment online with 2 hours notice, easy to show.