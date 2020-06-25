All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

9306 Arlington Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9306 Arlington Blvd, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All brick home & renovated throughout, great condition! 4 bedroom 3.5 baths, over 2000sqft finished living area, renovated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast table space in kitchen, all baths/windows/HVAC updated recent years, hardwood floors, deck and fully fenced yard with patio, fully finished basement with bedroom, full bath and recreation room and fireplace. WALK TO METRO! 2 assigned parking. Pets case by case, $400/pet deposit. Available June 4. Appointment online with 2 hours notice, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9306 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield Apartments with GarageMerrifield Apartments with Pool
Merrifield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University