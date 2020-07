Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Move in ready! Rent a condo in the heart of the Mosaic District. Beautiful 1 bed/1bath condo in the heart of Mosaic District. Stainless Steel Appliances & Great views of the community pool from private balcony. Tons of community amenities such as an exercise room, entertainment center for parties, resident lounge, dog-friendly park, and much more. Endless options to dinning and be entertained. Free shuttle service to Dunn Loring metro. One Garage parking included