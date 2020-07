Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Avail July 1. Great price for amazing location and beautifully updated town home. Gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops and new cabinets! Gleaming hardwoods on lower level. 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 remodeled baths. Mature landscape thru out lovely community. All this so close to shops,restaurants, services and more.