Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
3020 JAVIER RD
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

3020 JAVIER RD

3020 Javier Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Javier Rd, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
accessible
Prime Merrifield Property for lease or for sale. Great opportunity to lease or purchase your own building near Mosaic District, Inova Hospital, Gatehouse Plaza, I-495 & Rt. 50. 3 blocks to the shops & restaurants in Mosaic District, including Target, Ted's Bulletin and Angelika Film Center & Caf~; also few blocks to Gatehouse Plaza- Sweetwater Tavern, Pizza Uno, Panda + more. Well-maintained Brick building with large elevator, sprinklers and handicapped accessible. New roof in 2008 as well as Lighting, Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC systems were updated in 2008. Central HVAC for each floor plus individually controlled office units and operable windows! Easy access to I-495, I-66, Lee Hwy and Route 50. Approx. 1 mile to Dunn Loring Metro & Inova Hospital. C-3 Zoning allows many types of uses .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

