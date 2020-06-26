All apartments in Merrifield
Merrifield, VA
2982 CARIBBEAN COURT
2982 CARIBBEAN COURT

2982 Caribbean Court · No Longer Available
Merrifield
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2982 Caribbean Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Conveniently close to I-495 and I-66 access.(mosaic district, merrifield) Sits between two major streets Route 50 and Lee Hwy. Close to Dunn-Loring and vienna metro stations and Fairfax Hospital. Beautiful community with an open floor plan. This home has a gorgeously natural lighted living room, dining room, Large master suite with separate tub and shower, Finished lower level with a bedroom and full bath. 2 Laundry rooms at upper and basement levels. Immaculate, and lots of upgrades. available immediately. application fee $55 per adult. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have any available units?
2982 CARIBBEAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have?
Some of 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2982 CARIBBEAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT offers parking.
Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have a pool?
No, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2982 CARIBBEAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
