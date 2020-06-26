2982 CARIBBEAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Conveniently close to I-495 and I-66 access.(mosaic district, merrifield) Sits between two major streets Route 50 and Lee Hwy. Close to Dunn-Loring and vienna metro stations and Fairfax Hospital. Beautiful community with an open floor plan. This home has a gorgeously natural lighted living room, dining room, Large master suite with separate tub and shower, Finished lower level with a bedroom and full bath. 2 Laundry rooms at upper and basement levels. Immaculate, and lots of upgrades. available immediately. application fee $55 per adult. No pets allowed.